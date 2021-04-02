A wonderful shot shed by the Fujairah Cinema Club on one of the essential aspects of life. Today, the UAE has traveled a wide distance towards human awareness of the value of mankind and its role in creating hope, and launching the horses of progress in various fields, so the interest in cinema as a screen is wider than the page of the sky, and a clearer picture from the shine Lightning comes simultaneously with this overwhelming longing to be open to existence without equivocation, or fear of weakness, which makes us feel a flood of happiness, especially since the Fujairah Film Club falls under the aspirations of an Emirati artist with wonderful creative values ​​with poetry, and the poem is in the end Flirt with illustrated language through creative enhancements, symbols that lead the recipient to where the meanings lie, and where the cloud of language pours the delectable witnessed.

Nujoom Al-Ghanim is a director, and before that she is a poet, and between the two matters one exerts an effort to reach the significance of being on this cultural stage, a woman who assumed the two crowns, the crown of the word, and the crown of the image, and in the presence of a poet who had trampled the word long ago, and was able to immortalize in a time. Poetry, as it awakened the cinematic image with self-awareness, held the reins of the stage in line with the national demand for cinema to have a warm tent through which it could cross the trail, and trace the exploits consciously that does not reflect the image as much as it reformulates the realistic sentence to suit national aspirations, Khaled Al-Dhahanani He is a folks in the middle of the two rivers, and it has been popular for him to be in the right place to achieve the principle of proportionality, and to become in the Emirates stars in the cinema that illuminate our consciousness with dreams that are not extinguished by the dust of the fast carriage, but rather for them to take the lead in making a cinematic awareness that raises the status of the seventh art, and compares Tags cinema in the world.

We will wait eagerly, and eagerly we will sit at the knock of the questions, eager to see the first scene, and a first curtain revealing Emirati creativity. We are undoubtedly optimistic about it, and we are also proud of what the people of the desert will have. And whoever has the imprint of a pen, or a whiff of perfume, the fields of the homeland must be delighted with it and be adorned with happiness and love