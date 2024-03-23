The Fujairah Charitable Society reported that large numbers of volunteers and families, whether citizens or residents, have joined volunteer work since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, stressing the importance of community awareness of volunteer work and social contributions.

She stated that families and individuals, both citizens and residents, played a vital and positive role in the success of the association’s humanitarian programs, noting the increase in the number of volunteers registered through the electronic platform designated for volunteering during the current year.

The Association's General Director, Yousef Al Marshoudi, said that the Association seeks to provide an ideal and effective environment for volunteer work in the Emirate of Fujairah. To achieve this, the Association has provided an electronic volunteer portal that allows participation in the volunteer work program and enables individuals aged 18 years and above to register.

He added, “The number of volunteers is increasing day after day, which has a significant impact on achieving the goals of the charitable campaigns organized by the association on various social occasions, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Al Marshoudi praised the role played by volunteers since the beginning of the month of Ramadan, as they contribute to distributing more than 10,000 iftar meals at designated distribution points daily, in addition to organizing Ramadan tents designated for the iftar project for fasting people in the emirate and its affiliated areas.

He pointed out that the association works to enhance the culture of volunteerism in the family, instill the concept of volunteerism and love of goodness in the hearts of young people, and motivate them through charitable and humanitarian activities and initiatives that encourage personal growth and develop a sense of responsibility, while seeking to provide an ideal and effective environment for volunteer work in the emirate.

He stressed that the door to volunteering is open to accommodate volunteers in community activities, including elderly volunteers who have directly contributed to stimulating giving between generations and encouraging the youth group, to contribute to volunteering and tangible participation in the success of community activities and initiatives in the emirate. For her part, the child volunteer, Maria Al Ali, said that she prefers distributing meals to break the fast before the Maghrib call to prayer and breaking the fast with volunteers instead of having breakfast at home with her family, indicating that she is committed to this humanitarian work because it earns her a reward and enhances her sense of societal responsibility.

In turn, citizen Umm Muhammad said: “Every day after preparing breakfast for my family, my children and I go to distribute meals to break the fast in the streets or Ramadan tents,” adding: “My family and I have been volunteering for years, and this is not our first year, as Our daily participation in distributing meals enhances our love for others and altruism.”