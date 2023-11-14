The Fujairah Charity Association has launched a new feature that allows benefactors to donate via the WhatsApp application, and enables those in need to communicate directly with the association’s employees and answer the inquiries of those wishing to obtain assistance or donate.

The association’s director, Youssef Al-Marsoudi, said that the association’s launch of new charitable services on the WhatsApp application is the first of its kind at the level of charitable associations in the country, as benefactors are able to donate safely and easily through the application, in addition to the service allowing direct communication with the association’s employees. And answering the inquiries of those wishing to obtain assistance or donate.

He pointed out that the services offered by the association through the WhatsApp application also include relief and emergency campaigns, marketing projects and urgent cases, providing a guide to charitable projects, in addition to sending the association’s news.

Al Marshoudi stated that the Fujairah Charity Association is the first charitable association in the country to authenticate its account on the WhatsApp application, pointing out that the launch of the new services on the number 8008844 comes from the association’s keenness to continuously renew and activate charitable services electronically, with the aim of facilitating To groups in need, to inform philanthropists of the services, programs and activities provided by the association, and to communicate with all groups that are interested in charitable and humanitarian work in its various fields, from individuals, public and private institutions, and philanthropists, to deepen the bonds of cooperation and effective participation.