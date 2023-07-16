Fujairah (WAM)

Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the fourteenth session, expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for their interest in the affairs of the Chamber. And for their generous sponsorship of its activities and the advancement of the business sector in the emirate. This came during the opening of the meeting of the General Assembly of the Chamber that elected the members of the Board of Directors for the fifteenth session 2023-2026, as polling took place in five polling centers to facilitate the ease of voting in the nearest place to them.

The results of the elections announced by the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee, headed by Counselor Judge Dr. Abdel Nasser Muhammad Al-Shehhi, resulted in the victory of Sheikh Saeed bin Sorour Al-Sharqi, Fayez Saeed Saif Al-Attar, Sorour Hamad Al-Zuhari, Tariq Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Hinai, Ahmed Zaher Muhammad Al-Madhani, and Abdullah Muhammad Saeed. Al-Dhanhani, Fatim Obaid Hassan Al-Shehhi, Ahmed Hassan Muhammad Al-Yamahi, and Khaled Muhammad Al-Jas, from the list of candidates, which included 29 candidates.

Sheikh Saeed Al Sharqi added that the meeting of the General Assembly comes in light of the economic developments and integrated strategic plans the country is witnessing to implement the projects of the next fifty years, with the wise directives of the wise leadership of the state, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brothers. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and their brothers Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

He pointed out that the Board of Directors held 19 meetings during its session, during which it discussed many topics and issues related to its strategic priorities, which included the Chamber’s work system and its vision aimed at creating a competitive and diversified economy, especially at this stage, during which attention is focused on building the elements of sustainable development, initiatives and pioneering projects. Which promote qualitative investments related to innovation, technological progress, applications of artificial intelligence and the concepts of the fourth industrial revolution.

He explained that, based on the Chamber’s conviction of the importance of the small enterprise sector in supporting the economy, expanding the production base and qualifying female entrepreneurs, the Board of Directors launched the Professional Trade and Innovative Entrepreneurship Program initiative with the aim of training and qualifying 100 people to enable them to establish and manage their projects with high efficiency and competence, and to compete in the labor market. with competitive products.

Sheikh Saeed Al Sharqi said: The Chamber had an active role in participating in Expo 2020 and promoting the emirate with developmental developments and investment opportunities.

The head of the committee supervising the elections: The number of voters who cast their votes reached 1342 voters, while the number of votes they cast reached 12213 votes.

It should be noted that Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi was Chairman of the Board of Directors for the fourteenth session that ended, and His Excellency Futaim Obaid Hassan Al Shehhi won the membership of the Board of Directors in the twelfth session as the first woman in the history of the Chamber since its establishment in 1981.