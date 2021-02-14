Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Fujairah beat Al Dhafra 4-2 at Fujairah Stadium, today (Sunday), as part of the “16th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, and the “volatile” match saw 3 penalties, two expulsions, and 6 goals, as Al Dhafra initiated the registration through Scorer Pedro Conde, who scored his first “double” in the Al Dhafra shirt in the 7th and 35th minutes, both of which were penalties, judged by the referee Salah Al Mulla, and Fujairah reduced the difference with the goal of the Swedish Samuel in the last seconds of the first half.

During the second half, Fujairah succeeded, through Triple Samuel, Ali Eid and Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, in adding three goals, one of them from a penalty kick. The decisions of the “mouse” played a big role in expelling the defender and guard of Al Dhafra, and calculating a penalty kick in favor of the “wolves”, and another was canceled because the violation It took place outside the area, as well as canceling a goal for Fujairah.

The match is the second in a row that Al Dhafra loses two players due to expulsion, after the team repeated the scenario of the previous Al-Jazira match, which saw goalkeeper Khaled Al-Senani and striker Makity Diop expelled.

On the other hand, Fujairah achieved a dear victory, which is the third for the team in the league, and it is ironic that all the team’s victories were achieved at its stadium, where it defeated Al-Ahly youth by three goals for two goals, and even one goal to reach the tenth point, moving away from the 13th place that Ajman has now occupied.