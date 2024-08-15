Fujairah Municipality has approved strategic plans to establish an integrated network for draining rainwater in the emirate.

The Director General of Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, said that the approval of the strategic plans project to establish an integrated network for draining rainwater in Fujairah comes as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure in the emirate and to ensure its readiness to face various weather conditions.

Al Afkham stated that the project is being implemented with the “President’s Initiatives Committee”, and with close follow-up and implementation by the Department of Public Works and Agriculture in Fujairah. The emirate has been divided into three sectors in the project, to be implemented in successive stages, ensuring comprehensive and effective coverage of the city.

Al Afkham added that the new rainwater drainage network will cover the entire city of Fujairah, covering an area of ​​31.25 square kilometres, and will include all neighbourhoods and different areas. The length of the network will extend to 77 kilometres, which will contribute to improving the rainwater drainage system and reducing the risks resulting from water accumulation during periods of heavy rain and low-pressure systems that the region experiences every year.

Al Afkham pointed out that a coordination meeting was recently held between the municipality, the Fujairah Public Works Department and the company tasked with studying the rainwater drainage channels project, with the aim of studying and analyzing the valleys and torrents in all areas of the emirate, in order to develop innovative and effective solutions to ensure the efficiency of the rainwater drainage system. This comes within a strategy aimed at improving the infrastructure, to be more prepared for the future, and to preserve the urban gains of the emirate.

He stressed that the study takes into account future predictions related to the impact of climate change, and the possible increase in rainfall rates, in order to ensure the safety and comfort of residents, and enhance the emirate’s ability to effectively confront environmental challenges.

Al Afkham pointed out that as part of the efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance response to water accumulations, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, allocated five 12-inch pumps to Fujairah Municipality to distribute them to areas that witness continuous rainwater accumulation during the rainy seasons, which contributed significantly to reducing the accumulated water and draining it quickly and efficiently.

Al Afkham said that the municipality has enhanced its ability to deal with climate challenges effectively through intensive efforts that will restore the infrastructure to its previous state within a short period despite the heavy rains that the region experiences during close periods in the winter. He added that specialized teams, through the distribution of water tanks and cisterns, contribute significantly to cleaning the affected areas according to the required levels. These measures reflect the commitment to providing a clean and safe environment for the emirate’s residents.

