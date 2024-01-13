Saeed Ahmed (Fujairah)

The Emirate of Fujairah is famous for its many tourist and heritage places, popular markets, valleys, diving centers, resorts and beautiful beaches, which have made it a destination for many visitors and tourists from inside and outside the country. It also enjoys natural resources and advanced infrastructure in various regions of the Emirate.

Fujairah is full of many archaeological landmarks that have given it a stamp of historical nobility and a special character, attracting to it lovers and enthusiasts searching for heritage and its ancient antiquities, to live with them experiences of research and exploration. The emirate has witnessed remarkable development in recent times in all economic and social aspects, especially in the tourism and hospitality sector, where All efforts have been made to develop the resources that the emirate enjoys, and to raise the level of services and production in various commercial, industrial, tourism and agricultural aspects and fields.

Castle hostel

The Castle Lodge is the ideal place for hikers and guests, surrounded by farms, mountains, nature and fresh air combined with the traditional design of the lodge, which offers the true, authentic lifestyle of the Eastern region of the Emirates. It is located 10 minutes from the famous Friday Market and Masafi Market, and steps away from the Museum. Al-Taybeh, which includes all the archaeological monuments collected from the local community.

Fujairah Adventures

The Emirate of Fujairah provides the opportunity for visitors to go on adventures and discover the ancient paths in the emirate, learn about heritage landmarks and observe nature, through the Fujairah Adventure Park, which includes various activities between desert, land, mountain, and sea.

Gardens

The “Ain Madhab” sulfur park has become an Emirati tourist destination, located in the middle of the mountains, and is visited by many tourists and visitors, old and young, and one stands there refreshed by the air and natural water of nature, bringing back to them the secret of life.

The Ladies and Children's Garden is considered one of the most important parks in Fujairah. It is intended for women and young children, as they can sit under the trees and practice running and walking, with a number of different children's games available. As for the Sambreed Beach Park in Dibba Al-Fujairah, it has an area of ​​4,000 square meters with green spaces, trees and roses, equipped with… With a sufficient number of recreational games for children, and restrooms for men and women, Dibba Public Park is considered one of the most beautiful parks in the emirate, which is considered one of the most important tourist and entertainment destinations, as it is distinguished by natural landscapes and views that are unmatched by any other place among the palm groves and farms near the majestic mountains.

Traditional sport

The sport of “bull-butting” represents a weekly family event that has continued as a tradition in the Emirate of Fujairah for many years, where bullfights are held every Friday and families and tourists gather in an open square to watch the bullfights from outside. Knowing that the traditional sport of bull-butting does not harm animals, nor It is considered a blood sport, and there is no bullfighter or trophy for the winner.

Valleys and springs

The Emirate of Fujairah is characterized by its many mountain ranges, and is home to a number of valleys such as Wadi “Zakat” and Wadi “Dhadna”, which is less than five miles from the coast, and includes one of the largest dams in Fujairah, and one of the famous valleys in the emirate is Wadi “Al-Wari’ah”, which is located About 25 miles north of the city of Fujairah, Wadi Al Wurayah is home to a number of waterfalls, and is distinguished by its biological diversity and natural environment. At a distance of three miles north of this valley, there is Wadi Al Siji, which feeds the spring of Wadi Dim. As for Wadi Al Hail, it is located About nine miles southwest of Fujairah.

Diving

The seas of the Emirate of Fujairah are famous for their coral reefs and their nature, which have not been subjected to change or interference from humans, and extend over long distances, retaining their original shape and characteristics, as they were hundreds of years ago. Divers can enjoy the colorful coral reefs and the wonderful marine biodiversity in the area, and see many marine life. Such as eels, turtles, sea rooster, squid, barracuda, etc. Many resorts on the coast of Fujairah and Dibba offer diving and snorkelling trips.

Fujairah Corniche

Hundreds of tourists and visitors from within the country flock to the Fujairah Corniche, in search of fresh air and a beautiful place, away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. The Corniche is characterized by the holding of many diverse heritage and entertainment events, the presence of the Italian circus tent, many horse stables, various sports fields, gardens, parks, and restaurants. What makes it a unique family destination.

The most prominent thing that attracts your attention about the Corniche, which is located along the eastern coast, is its distinctive location, as it is located near the city of Fujairah, on a large and spacious area that is clean and free of rocks, and there are public service facilities.

Heritage camps

Tourists and visitors to the Emirate of Fujairah can visit heritage camps, the most prominent of which is Al Badiyah Camp, which was built using locally available natural resources without any negative impact on the environment or interference with the surrounding nature. The wall surrounding the camp is a man-made marvel, while Al Tawiyin Camp is famous for its presence. In a mountainous area, there are hiking trails and mountain climbing training facilities for those interested, and watching mountain nature at sunrise and sunset. “Al-Haniya” camp is located between medium-height mountains in the middle of sand dunes that form a golden necklace of nature. Some of the people of Al-Haniya are known for their hobby of raising children. Camels and falcons, as there are many hunting falcons in the area, and the presence of sand dunes that contributed to providing a natural environment for prey, including birds and hares.

Wadi Wurayah

Wadi Wurayah is located between the cities of Masafi, Khor Fakkan and Al Bidiya. It is home to more than 100 species of animals, as well as more than 300 species of plants. The endangered “Arabian Tahr” animals can be seen, which are still roaming in the area. The valley is characterized by an amazing waterfall between blue streams. The wonderful swimming pools located in the mountain outcrops.

Friday market

The road leading to the “Friday Market” passes through more than one area, and visitors and tourists flock to it from all regions of the country and abroad. It is located in the middle of a mountain range, surrounded by valleys and reefs, and is diverse in shops that display local products and handicrafts, such as pottery and locally manufactured household utensils. And also imported products, such as carpets of various colors and shapes, have become a feature of the market and a place of attraction, not only on national occasions, weddings, and holidays, but also on weekends.

Culture village

The Emirate of Fujairah enjoys geographical, historical and natural advantages and components that make it a tourist country in all seasons of the year, and meets most of the goals sought by tourists, as there are historical and archaeological places and sites, huts, resorts, natural springs, deserts and beaches, and the heritage village in Fujairah remains one of the most important historical and archaeological places that attract visitors and tourists. From different parts of the world, to learn about the heritage and traditions of the peoples who lived in the region.

Snoopy Island

The Snoopy Islands are located in the Indian Ocean, close to the Sultanate of Oman and the Hajar Mountains, and have become a site for various water sports, activities and music festivals. Popular water activities include snorkeling and diving. The area is surrounded by beautiful coral reefs teeming with shallow waters of marine life, and turtles and small sharks can be seen.

Al-Bidiya Mosque

The ancient and archaeological Al Badiyah Mosque in Fujairah attracts hundreds of visitors, as it is located near the tourist areas and hotel resorts in Dibba and Al Aqah. It represents an important destination for foreign tourists and residents coming from various other emirates. It is considered a historical and Islamic value that draws the attention of visitors to it. It is located 35 km north of the city of Fujairah. .