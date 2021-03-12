Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Fujairah administration issued a statement on its official website announcing the submission of an official complaint to the Football Association against the Referees Committee and the team of the “Wolves” match in front of Al Wasl in the “Round 20” of the Arab Gulf League, due to the arbitration decisions that harmed the team, according to the statement. .

The club’s statement mentioned the mistakes made by the match team, led by referee Ahmed Issa Darwish, which cost Fujairah the three points, and the management was held responsible by the Professional League for wasting the team’s efforts in the league, due to the poor and lean level of refereeing.