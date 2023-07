How did you feel about the content of this article?

A man suspected of laundering drug money was arrested at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, in Spain. | Photo: EFE/ Fernando Villar

With an international arrest warrant issued by the Brazilian authorities, the Spanish police arrested a fugitive for allegedly laundering money from international cocaine trafficking, at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, in Spain. Police authorities reported this Saturday (22).

Investigations began last Wednesday (19), when authorities learned that the detainee could arrive at Madrid airport. The man is accused of crimes of criminal organization, coordinating a money laundering scheme for international cocaine trafficking, money laundering and crime against the national financial system.

The man fled Brazil to Paraguay, where he later went to Spain. According to the authorities, the detainee’s intention was to reach the city of Dubai.