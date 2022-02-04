The Scot was wanted internationally in connection with a seizure of about a ton of cocaine and at least 28 million Etizolam pills, a tranquilizer, the Public Prosecution Service reports. According to Scottish media, it is the most wanted man in the country.

The fugitive was jogging in Bergen op Zoom when he was arrested. In addition to drug-related crimes, the man was also wanted for involvement in two arson attacks. In addition to the 56-year-old man, another man was arrested in Bergen op Zoom.

The identity of the second suspect is unknown. The National Crime Agency, the Public Prosecution Service and the Scottish and Dutch police cooperated in the arrest. The two men are extradited to the United Kingdom.