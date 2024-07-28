Home page World

After nine months on the run, a murderer has been arrested again. © Uli Deck/dpa

A convicted murderer escapes into a forest during a guarded exit. There is no trace of the man for months. Now he has been caught. What is known so far.

Bruchsal – Nine months after his escape during a guarded exit, a convicted murderer has been caught from the Bruchsal correctional facility near Karlsruhe. The man was caught by investigators in the south-eastern European Republic of Moldova, confirmed the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Justice. A coordinated operation in the capital Chisinau was successful. The “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” and the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” had previously reported.

At the end of October last year, the 44-year-old fled into an adjacent forest area during a supervised outing at a quarry lake in Germersheim in Rhineland-Palatinate. He was guarded by two prison officers. His electronic ankle bracelet was found a short time later in the city of Germersheim.

The man was actually serving a life sentence in Bruchsal prison. The Karlsruhe Regional Court was convinced that he had strangled a 44-year-old man. According to the authorities, he had met his wife and children at the lake. This was the eighth time the German-Kazakh man had been accompanied.

The Ministry of Justice admitted after the incident that problems with the exit had made it possible for the man to escape despite being monitored by two prison employees. The two officers from Bruchsal prison were recently fined. According to the ministry, they are still on duty at Bruchsal prison. dpa