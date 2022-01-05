The curtain has fallen for Gioacchino Gammino. Not through a wild chase or into a seedy nightclub. No, the Italian criminal was spotted on Google Maps and could be apprehended that way.











Gioacchino Gammino, 61, had been on the run from the police for 20 years. The Italian was part of the Sicilian mafia group Stidda and had ended up behind bars for murder. In 2002, however, Gammino managed to escape from his Roman cell. He thought that he could avoid his life sentence.

spanish track

Gammino – one of Italy’s most wanted criminals – has been living under a false identity for the past few years in Galapagar, Spain, about 40 kilometers northwest of Madrid. He had changed his name to Manuel, worked as a cook and had his own fruit and vegetable shop. But thanks in part to a European arrest warrant, the trail led to Spain.

Photo on Facebook turns out to be disastrous

When the man could possibly be seen in a photo from Google Maps Streetview, that triggered the police to investigate it further. The photo shows Gammino in front of his own shop. “The photo confirmed our belief that he was the one we had been looking for for so long in the traditional way,” said an Italian police officer concerned. To make sure it was Gammino, they dug in and came to his restaurant ‘La Cocina de Manu’ on the track.

It was closed, but the Facebook page had a photo of Gammino in chef’s uniform online. Police immediately recognized the distinctive scar on his chin. Not long after, he was arrested. Gammino also asked the police how on earth they had found him. “I haven’t even called my family for ten years,” he added. Gammino is expected to be transferred to Italy in February.

