02/16/2024 – 22:05

On the run for more than a year, gospel singer Salomão Vieira, one of the organizers of the coup acts on January 8, recorded a video making an appeal asking for donations from “patriots” in order to support himself and his 50-year-old mother .

He, who went to Paraguay, said that his political refuge was canceled and he now lives in the neighboring country illegally. “It's been 14 months away from my home, from my family, without having committed any crime. I lost 15 kg in a year,” he says, his eyes filling with tears.

The singer, supporter of former president Jair Bolsonaro, made an appeal for donations of R$1 to the public and released a Pix key in the CPF of a person identified as a “family friend”

Salomão claims that the “only crime he committed” was carrying a Bible and a Brazilian flag. He admits that he was at the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, where he held services, but condemns the attacks. Records recorded by him earlier show another story.

Salomão had an Instagram profile with more than 300 thousand followers and instructed Bolsonaro supporters gathered at the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, on how to proceed throughout January 8, when vandals invaded the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court (STF ) and the Planalto Palace.

He recorded a video hours earlier telling protesters to meet at the HQ where there would be a conversation with the campers and strategies would be shared. “Our meeting point is at HQ. There we will talk to you, give you the right strategies”, he said hours before. O Estadão identified him as one of the 88 coup plotters who premeditated the vandalistic acts at the STF, Congress and the Planalto Palace.

Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes issued an arrest warrant for the gospel singer and suspended all social media accounts. Now, he uses message distribution channels on WhatsApp to spread messages.

“Urgent patriots. Send this video to your WhatsApp groups and help this family”, says the publication with a video, on a channel on the messaging app that Salomão uses to communicate. The page has 354 members.

In the video, Salomão also complains about Moraes. “Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered me to be arrested for the crime of terrorism, coup d'état and criminal organization unjustly because of January 8th. It only expires in 2043, 20 years from now,” he states, in a video with melodramatic music. “When he found out I was going to run away, he blocked all my bank accounts and those of my 50-year-old mother.”

After the vandalism to the headquarters of the Three Powers, Salomão initially said he fled to the United States and then headed towards Paraguay.

There, he himself said that he escaped arrest. In March 2023, a Federal Police operation arrested Bolsonaro comedian Bismark Fugazza, in Paraguay. In a video, Salomão said he had been with Bismark hours before.

“At this moment, the Paraguayan police arrested Bismark. We managed to escape, we only have the clothes on our back”, said Salomão. With eyes watering, he stated that he was with Bismark Fugazza, a comedian and Bolsonarist influencer. “We are desperate. We are not criminals, much less him,” he said. Moraes ordered Bismark to be released in June 2023.