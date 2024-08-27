Ciudad Juarez.- The Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office charged Feliciano DR with the crime of qualified homicide, committed against a man in 2023.

Feliciano was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant executed yesterday by elements of the State Investigation Agency in collaboration with police from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

The alleged murderer was a fugitive from justice for the crime that occurred on September 3, 2023, at the intersection of Cerro de las Palomas and Tepozteco streets, in the Cerradas del Sur neighborhood, where José Manuel MC was attacked with a knife, wounds that some time later caused his death.

The judge ordered the defendant to be placed in preventive detention and scheduled a hearing for next Friday to determine whether he will be brought before a criminal court, during which his legal situation will be determined.