A Belgian gangster who was wanted for his alleged role in the violent robbery of the gold transport in Amsterdam in May last year has been arrested in Guinea, West Africa. This is reported by the Flemish newspaper The last news .

Members of the Belgian police team specialized in tracing fugitive detainees and colleagues from the federal judicial police managed to locate 27-year-old Ibrahim Akhlal in Conakry, the capital of Guinea. The man in his twenties has been living in hiding ever since he was wanted internationally in connection with the robbery of the valuables transport. Guinean agents intercepted Akhlal on the night of December 16-17 on his way to a nightclub.

The gangster, who escaped from prison in Brussels in March 2020 where he was serving a 21-year sentence for four ‘brutal’ robberies, may soon be extradited to Belgium.

Stolen Porsche and machine guns

Akhlal was identified by Dutch police as one of four fugitive suspects in the violent robbery of the gold transport in Amsterdam. On May 19, 2021, the gang broke open the gate of the Schöne Edelmetaal company in Amsterdam-Noord with a stolen Porsche Cayenne. Masked men with machine guns fired into the air, tied up the staff and took off in several getaway cars with the contents of a Brink’s vehicle: gold bars and precious metals worth 14.5 million euros of which part still missing is. See also Compass launches metaverse-focused scholarship program

It’s about specific, ‘not so easy to trade material’ like buckets of platinum. Also, 1.5 kilos of gold grains are still missing, the police stated in Opsporing Requested at the end of March. The broadcast showed images of the four suspects still on the run, including Ibrahim Akhlal. The Flemish search program FAROEK also distributed the images of the fugitives. In November last year, another fugitive robber was apprehended in Serbia after the special Belgian police team had located him.

Pants in Waterland

The robbers fled in several cars to the village of Broek in Waterland, above Amsterdam, pursued by a large police force. In a meadow, the police shot a 47-year-old robber (a Frenchman) dead and arrested five others. Four others manage to escape and drive to Rotterdam South. On the way, they change cars and license plates. Security cameras capture them ‘relaxed’ the same day in the vicinity of an alleged safe house. They were ‘very recognizable’ on the surveillance footage. See also Kiev resists the Russian siege

In November, the police in Belgium arrested another 20-year-old female suspect and in France a 44-year-old Parisian. The woman is not detained, the Frenchman is.

Prison sentences up to 18 years

Last month, the Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam demanded prison sentences of up to 18 years against the eight suspects in the robbery of the gold transport.

Rustic Broek in Waterland experienced the apotheosis of the most extreme crime in the Amsterdam region in 2021. Heavily armed robbers who made a million-dollar loot in North Amsterdam ended up in a hail of bullets from the police after a wild chase. read here a reconstruction.

AMSTERDAM – Court drawing of suspect (VLNR) Abdi Karim El G., Valon M., Sidy S., and Nourdine H. during an introductory session in the criminal case against six suspects of an armed robbery on a security transport in Amsterdam-Noord. The robbery was followed by a wild west pursuit to Broek in Waterland. A suspect was killed in the shooting between the robbers and the police. ANP ALOYS OOSTERWIJK © ANP / ANP



PANTS IN WATERLAND – A burnt-out car near the meadow. A police pursuit after an armed robbery of a security transport in Amsterdam Noord has ended in a meadow in Broek in Waterland. Police have arrested six suspects, two of whom are injured. One suspect has died, the Amsterdam police report. ANP LAURENS BOSCH © ANP / ANP

