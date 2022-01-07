Hiding abroad, ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank) Mukhtar Ablyazov called himself the leader of the opposition and protests in the country. It is reported by Reuters…

According to a fugitive Kazakh banker, protesters in Almaty ask him every day how to proceed.

Ablyazov said he was ready to return to Kazakhstan and head the “interim government” provided that the protest “reaches the right coverage.” He also stressed that he did not receive funds from the West to coordinate the protests.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones, including the resignation of the government. By January 5, the protests escalated into riots. The President of the Republic, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.