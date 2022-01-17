The ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank), Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is hiding abroad, said that the center for coordinating protests in Kazakhstan is located in Kiev. He stated this in an interview RIA News.

“Our organizational headquarters — more precisely, it was called the “coordinating headquarters of the Democratic Elections of Kazakhstan” — is located in Kiev,” the fugitive banker said.

Ablyazov clarified that the work of the headquarters was started immediately after the first performances in Kazakhstan. According to him, the protesters called the headquarters, and they were advised to strictly follow the developed algorithm, which has been in place for more than four years.

The banker clarified that the algorithm recommends protesting peacefully, “fighting looters, acting in a coordinated manner, and not allowing the authorities to go for provocations.” However, in addition to this, it involves the seizure of administrative buildings. “A coup d’état is when we act in a non-constitutional way, by military means… Here, all these rallies are our constitutional right,” Ablyazov said.

Related materials:

Earlier in January, Ablyazov identified himself as the leader of the opposition and protests in Kazakhstan. According to him, protesters in Almaty every day ask him how to act.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the clan of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. By January 5, the rallies escalated into riots. In Almaty, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the uprisings. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the CSTO to send troops to protect the country from armed gangs.