The ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank), Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is hiding abroad, said that the coordinating headquarters of the protests in Kazakhstan is in Kiev. He spoke about this in an interview. RIA News.

Our organizational headquarters – more precisely, it was called the “Coordinating Headquarters of the “Democratic Elections of Kazakhstan”” – is located in Kiev Mukhtar Ablyazov ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

Ablyazov said that the work of the headquarters was started immediately after the first performances in Kazakhstan. According to him, the protesters called the headquarters, and they were advised to strictly follow the developed algorithm, which has been in place for more than four years.

The banker clarified that the algorithm recommends protesting peacefully, “fighting looters, acting in a coordinated manner, and not allowing the authorities to go for provocations.” However, in addition to this, it involves the seizure of administrative buildings.

A coup d’état – when we act in a non-constitutional way, in a military way … Here, all these rallies are our constitutional right Mukhtar Ablyazov ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

Related materials:

opposition leader

In early January, Ablyazov identified himself as the leader of the opposition and protests in the country. He stated that he was ready to return to Kazakhstan and lead the “interim government” provided that the protest “reaches the right scope.” He also stressed that he did not receive funds from the West to coordinate the protests.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Ablyazov said that he had asked the West to impose sanctions against the Kazakh authorities.

I wrote letters to the President of the United States and all the leaders of European countries to ask for sanctions against the regime Mukhtar Ablyazov ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

According to the banker, no external forces have anything to do with the unrest in Kazakhstan, and everything that is happening is a people’s revolution. He urged not to compare the situation in Kazakhstan with other countries.

Our country is not Ukraine, where other countries, such as Poland, have their own interests. We often talk about Turkey and its role, but there is no Western power behind these protests. Mukhtar Ablyazov ex-head of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

Ablyazov acknowledged that he encouraged protesters in Kazakhstan to occupy administrative buildings during the unrest in January, but emphasized that there is a difference between the words “occupy” and “seize”. According to him, the provocations that led to the shooting and looting at the protests were allegedly arranged by the authorities with the help of instigators.

Protests in Kazakhstan

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the clan of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By January 5, the rallies escalated into riots. In Almaty, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the uprisings. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the CSTO to send troops to protect the country from armed gangs.

At the online summit of the organization, which was held on January 10, the politician called the incident an attempted coup d’état inspired from outside. Other leaders of the CSTO states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, agreed with this position.

Related materials:

Detainees and victims

According to the latest data, as a result of mass riots in Kazakhstan, more than 4.5 thousand people were injured, another 225 died.

225 dead were delivered to the morgues. <...> Among them, 19 police and military personnel Serik Shalabaev Head of the Criminal Prosecution Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan

Among the dead is one Russian citizen. According to the regional police department, 26-year-old Maria Kim died from a gunshot wound.

She died from a gunshot wound during the riots, when the assembled armed men began to shoot Police Department of Zhambyl region

Initially, it was reported that the Russian woman was stabbed seven times and finished off with a control shot in the head when she closed the coffee shop. Marauders tried to rob the premises. However, police denied reports of stab wounds.