Bolsonarista continues to contradict the STF and create new pages on social networks; in them, repeats curses to Moraes

Prevented from managing accounts on social networks, the Bolsonarist influencer Allan dos Santos created, last weekend, a new profile on Instagram. This time, the page has the number “32” in the username, in reference to the number of profiles he has already created and lost, according to his count.

On Monday (27.Feb.2023), he published a photo under an American flag and said that he considers himself a free person. He has been in the US since he had a preventive arrest warrant issued by the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“The desire of my enemies is to take away my freedom, destroy my family and prevent me from caring for my sick daughter. God’s desire is another. May the USA continue [sic] this country blessed and free. May the Brazilian people learn from the USA and never be united with the communists who today enslave them”, wrote Allan.

The Bolsonarist continues to look for ways to circumvent social media suspensions and usually creates numerous profiles. During Carnival week, in the profile allan.dossantos31, cursed Minister Alexandre de Moraes and published an alleged authorization to work in the USA.

“Cry, Xandão. Outlaw is your forevis”, wrote the Bolsonarist. “Cry yes, shitty tyrant”, wrote Allan, on the profile that was taken down by Instagram in recent days.

Allan dos Santos is investigated in 2 investigations at the STF: that of fake news and that of anti-democratic digital militias. The arrest was determined by Alexandre de Moraes after a request from the PF (Federal Police). The PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) was against the arrest. Here’s the full of the minister’s decision (243 KB) and the representation from PF (252 KB).

Read too: