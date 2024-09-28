Juarez City.– Elements of the State Investigation Agency of the Northwest Zone, arrested in Ciudad Juárez a man accused of sexual crimes committed against a woman in Nuevo Casas Grandes.

The arrest of César David AL, 37 years old, was carried out through an arrest warrant since he was a fugitive as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of rape and sexual abuse, both with aggravated penalties.

The accused was located and detained in Ciudad Juárez, on Amozoc Street, in the Eréndira neighborhood, and was transferred to the city of Nuevo Casas Grandes where the sexual crime was committed to the detriment of the victim. The detainee was placed at the disposal of a Control Judge of the Galeana Judicial District, the authority before whom the Agent of the Public Ministry will file charges for the aforementioned crimes.