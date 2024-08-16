Fernanda Gonçalves de Carvalho Donatoa woman wanted by the Brazilian justice system, was arrested on Wednesday, August 14. The suspect is accused of having murdered her neighbor, an elderly man, using a lethal injection and then stealing his belongings.

A premeditated crime and a calculated escape



The murder occurred in December 2021, but Fernanda had managed to evade authorities since March 2022. According to the police investigation, the victim, Carlos Jorge Rodrigues Jaber, was robbed of property valued at more than 100,000 reais.

Fernanda gained Carlos’s trust after he was widowed, visiting him frequently at his apartment located in Cachambi, in the northern area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. According to reports, On the day of the murder, the accused injected a toxic substance directly into the man’s body.which caused her immediate death. After committing the murder, Fernanda stole several valuable objects from the apartment.

The loot from the robbery included two televisions, two thousand euros, two mobile phones, a computer and several documents. Photo:The Globe / Social networks Share

The escape plan and the disguise



After committing the crime, Fernanda disguised herself and used the victim’s own car to transport the stolen items. The vehicle was taken to the parking lot of a nearby pharmacy, where the woman removed her disguise and took photographs of the car, which she later posted on her social media. She then fled to the Lagos region, where she swapped the victim’s Onix vehicle for another one.

The loot from the robbery included two televisions, two thousand euros, two mobile phones, a computer and several documents. Authorities also discovered that, a week after the murder, Fernanda began threatening the person with whom she exchanged the cars, trying to manipulate the facts that would be presented at the police station.

In addition to facing charges of murder and robbery, he is also accused of coercion during the process.as she tried to intimidate witnesses to cover up her involvement in the crime. “Fernanda tried to manipulate the version of events through witnesses,” confirmed the police.

Finally, The fugitive was found hiding in the residence of relatives in the Morro da Caixa D’agua neighborhood, in São João de Meriti, BrazilFernanda now faces legal proceedings and will be brought before the court at a custody hearing.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.