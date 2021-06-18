The Fuggerei has been around for almost five hundred years, and the celebrations begin in Augsburg. The ingenious founder, Jakob Fugger, is being remembered for twelve months – and we are looking ahead.

E.A great event is casting its shadow in Augsburg. August 23 marks the five hundredth anniversary of the signature of the deed of foundation for the Fuggerei. An anniversary that is reminiscent of a decision based on a word or attitude that is seldom used today – trust in God.

When Jakob Fugger, known as “the rich”, decides to do something for the have-nots in his city, he naturally does so with a firm belief in God, which is why he puts his foundation on for eternity. And lo and behold, it has taken half an eternity according to human judgment. The “Fuckerey”, individual houses that the merchant has been buying up on the Kappenzipfel since 1514 and having new buildings added, soon became popularly known as the Fuggerei, the oldest intact social housing estate in the world, which still functions today as it did in its origins.