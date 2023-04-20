The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, has signed a decree ordering the removal, by slaughter, of Mj5, the 18-year-old bear held responsible for the attack on a man which took place on 5 March in the valley of Rabbi. The decree provides for the genetic identification of the specimen, through preliminary capture.

The assignment is conferred to the Provincial Forestry Corps, with the collaboration within the scope of competence of the Provincial Company for health services. The provision – we learn – retraces what happened on the morning of last March 5, when a man was attacked by a bear in the Mandriole area, at the exit of the Val di Rabbi, in the Municipality of Malè. Subsequent genetic analyzes confirmed that the genotype identified by the DNA obtained corresponded to that of Mj5. For Ispra – reads the decree – the removal by killing of Mj5 is consistent with the Pacobace.

Meanwhile, a decision has not yet been made on the future of the bear JJ4, responsible for the death of the runner Andrea Papi, captured yesterday in Trentino. Less than 24 hours after its launch, the online petition launched on Change.org by Oipa Trento has collected 60,000 signatures which asks the President of the Province of Trento Fugatti, the Minister of the Environment Fratin and the Prime Minister Meloni “the immediate release of bear JJ4 so that she can “return to her cubs and be saved from being killed”.