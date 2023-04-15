Maurizio Fugatti comments on the decision of the Tar, which annulled his order for the killing of the bear Jj4: “We will ask for the revocation”

After the decision of the Tar of Trento, which canceled the order for the killing of the bear Jj4speaks the president Maurizio Fugatti.

He wanted to let people know that they will not give up killing the animal which ended the life of Andrea Papi. In the meantime, they will proceed with the capture of the bear, an action also permitted by the Tar. Then, you will be prompted forimmediate revocationthrough its lawyers, of the decree of the administrative court.

Words, those of Fugatti, which have triggered the anger of many people:

The Tar decree is surprising in the face of the death of a person. For our part, what concerns us is the safety of citizens and the choices made so far go in that direction. We can ask for the decree to be revoked by providing the required documentation which we think we can file by next Monday. However, this ruling allows the search and capture of the bear to proceed because it says that the Forestry Department can continue its work in monitoring and trapping while the documents are evaluated.

Where will Jj4 be taken?

What will happen after the bear is caught? Maurizio Fugatti added that Jj4 will be brought to Casteller fauna recovery centre.

After the sad story of Andrea Papi, a real controversy broke out. The Enpa and the Lav immediately intervened in support of the animal. Even Andrea Papi’s mother herself expressed her thoughts through one long letter. The woman pointed out that killing the bear will not give her child back and that the fault is not Andrea’s and it is not the bear’s. The fault lies with those who should have act and check the situation before such a tragedy occurred.

Lav has made herself available to take care of the transfer of Jj4 to a protected sanctuary, where she will not be able to harm anyone. Through her legal shes, she filed a formal proposalstill waiting for an answer.