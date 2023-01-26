CyberConnect2 announced the release date for FUGA: MELODIES OF STEEL 2highly anticipated sequel in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam, Epic Games).

The title will come next May 11th worldwide and will be available from day one on Game Pass for Xbox and PC. There will also be one for sale Digital Deluxe Edition which will include a digital artbook and soundtrack, as well as a number of in-game items. Check out the latest trailer below.

ESCAPE: MELODIES OF STEEL 2 – Date Announce Trailer

Source: CyberConnect2