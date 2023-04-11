Hiroshi MatsuyamaCEO of CyberConnect2announces through its Twitter page that the title FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2 went Gold on all platforms. Although this second chapter will also present a small summary of the events narrated in the first title, just to refresh your memory, it will be mainly enjoyable by those who have actually played the previous one FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL.

FUGA MELODIES OF STEEL 2 is coming fromMay 11th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc Street Steam and Epic Games Store.

Source: CyberConnect2 Street Gematsu