Minister called the president of the Chamber “master” and “great friend”; he said that the government is a “team” that has the PT member as a “technician”

The new Minister of Sports, André Fufuca (PP), took office in a ceremony on Wednesday night (September 13, 2023) thanking the support of the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“A special greeting to my great friend, master in Parliament, Arthur Lira. The fact that Lula allowed me to join as Minister of Sports is special. Guided by the president, we will boost the sport”he declared.

Fufuca took office at a packed event in the Ministry of Sports auditorium. The ceremony was different from the one held earlier at Palácio do Planalto, behind closed doors and as a meeting on the president’s public agenda.

The Maranhão politician did not receive the position from his predecessor, Ana Moser. Already Márcio França (PSB) was present at the inauguration of Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans) in charge of the Ministry of Ports and Airports this Wednesday afternoon (September 13th). France now assumes the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business.

Among those present at Fufuca’s inauguration were:

Flavio Dino – Minister of Justice and Public Security;

Juscelino Filho – Minister of Communications;

Nisia Trindade – Minister of Health;

Waldez Góes – Minister of Regional Integration and Development;

Alexandre Padilha – Minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations;

Luciana Santos – Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation;

Paulo Teixeira – Minister of Agrarian Development;

Jader Filho – Minister of Cities;

Luiz Marinho – Minister of Labor and Employment;

Vinícius Marques – minister of the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union)

Arthur Lira – president of the Chamber of Deputies;

Carlos Brandão – governor from Maranhão (PSB); It is

Celina Leão – lieutenant governor from the Federal District (PP);

Watch the ceremony (33min):