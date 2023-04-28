Leader of the PP says that, despite having received support, the chairmanship of the commission on January 8 would require “exclusive dedication”

The leader of the PP in the Chamber, Andre Fufuca (MA), said on Thursday (April 27, 2023) that he had given up running for the presidency of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8. He declared that he had received support from congressmen, but that the command of the collegiate would require “exclusive dedication”. O Power360 found that the deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA) is quoted for the position.

The CPMI should be installed next week. Party leaders are already defining the nominations. There will be 16 deputies and 16 titular senators with an equal number of substitutes. The correlation of forces in Congress and the understanding between the largest blocs in the House and Senate will define the commission’s command.

The leader of the PP in the Chamber said he had received “various demonstrations by party leaders” supporting his name for the command of the CPMI, but he declared to be involved with the leadership of the PP and, therefore, “could not, at this moment, take on a mission of this magnitude”. Despite the resignation to the presidency, Fufuca can still compose the collegiate.

“Society has great expectations regarding CPMI investigations, which is why the presidency of such an important commission for our country requires exclusive dedication to conducting work with balance and correctness.”, stated in note publicized on social media.

Under Congressional rules, the rapporteurship and chairmanship of the commission must be alternated, a senator is in charge of the CPMI and a deputy is the rapporteur or vice versa. If Arthur Maia gets the presidency, a senator should assume the rapporteurship.

Maia was the rapporteur for the pension reform in the government Michel Temer (MDB). At the twitterthe deputy declared that he will work “with impartiality and impartiality”.

Here is the note released by Deputy André Fufuca:

Composition

The proportionality for the division of seats between blocs and parties in the CPMI must be officially defined by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this Thursday.

In the House, the mayor’s superblock, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), must have 5 members. The 2nd largest block in the House, which includes MDB, PSD, Republicans, Podemos and PSD, should be entitled to 4 seats.

The PL, in opposition to the government, should have 3 vacancies. One of them must be occupied by one of the authors of the application for the opening of the CPMI, the deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE). Another two vacancies must remain with the federation formed by PT, PC do B and PV. O Power360 determined that they must be occupied by Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) and Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ).

In the Senate, the leader of the Government in Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), changed from party bloc to “to fill” the PT group. The only representative of the Network in the House, the senator was previously part of the largest block with the MDB, but changed to the aggregation with PT, PSB and PSD.

Randolf should make up the group. The Republicans announced that the former minister and senator Damares Alves (DF) will be the head of the party in the CPMI. The alternate will be Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicans-MG).

Read the names of congressmen quoted to compose the CPMI: