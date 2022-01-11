Hard to hear a beep longer than the one it gave Oscar Fuertes arriving at the Astara tent in Wadi Al Dawasir to the applause and cheers of the members of the Spanish team. It was not be for lowerly. The result did not matter (they finished half an hour from De Villiers), the important thing was that they were there, something that they came to think they could not say … Because in the previous stage, the eighth, They wrecked the car after flying off a dune and ending up going round the clock several times. A miracle that they could see the goal.

“We had a really bad time”, the Madrilenian confessed to AS and Diego Vallejo, his co-pilot explained to us how the accident was: “They were level 3 dunes, the maximum, there was a very large cut and we flew off. It didn’t look like that much. We took the first lap head-on and then we lost count of the ones we did. Before stopping, he was going to ask Óscar if he was okay. We thought the rally was over. “” It was a death trap “, Oscar added, because they saw a truck and a side by side suffer the same fate in that area.

It took about two long hours of repair until they managed to get going without a windshield, with the steering rod bent, a lot of damage to the chassis and two fewer shock absorbers than they had: “We had thrown in the towel, the car started, but it had both broken rear shock absorbers on the right. We took one on the left and went with four instead of six. He was very sunk, playing practically with everything. “And not only that: “We broke the headlight grill and we couldn’t see anything, it was like carrying two candles. It was an odyssey.”

But they overcame it and were able to contest the next stage thanks to the work of the mechanics, who had the 01 Concept ready ten minutes before leaving the bivouac after working all night. “We left the mechanics very few hours to build a whole car and they did a spectacular job, it was like the first day”, Oscar said, to whom the blow left his hand and ribs pain (Vallejo’s legs), but nothing to prevent them from moving forward. “We were there until this happened. You have to keep learning.”