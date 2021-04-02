The Madrilenian, who opened his scoring account with Murcia against El Ejido, is now the reference in attack due to Toril’s sanction and Curto’s injury Alberto Toril, Adrián Fuentes and Víctor Curto. / VICENTE VICÉNS / AGM SERGIO CONESA Friday 2 April 2021, 10:57



For six days Alberto Toril had been trying to control his volcanic character to avoid seeing the fifth yellow and missing a match due to the accumulation of cards. However, the Balearic, who transforms when he enters the field of play and brings out his most competitive side, could not avoid an argument with Cristian Moreno, El Ejid player