The point harvested by Fuenlabrada against Leganés left many positive things for Fernando Torres. The main one, the return of that rocky team and hardly impenetrable in defense. The rear is populated mostly by young players: goalkeeper Belman (22), centrals Sotillos (22) and Pulido (20) and full-back Pol Valentín (23). Previously, he had already curdled a remarkable game against Mallorca with a Azulona victory in Soin Moix.

These new players, together with the veterans Iribas and Glauder, managed to dry the powder off one of the strikers with the most bite in the category: the cucumber duo Borja Bastón-Sabín Merino, with four and five goals respectively. Polished and Sotillos they combined to make a total of more than twelve punts, four interceptions and a percentage of success in the duels won that exceeded 75%. However, as regards the intangible, the feelings were even better as they knew how to fight with some experienced players in the First Division. Also noteworthy is the help from Algecireño Glauder in that defense of three centrals.

If the performances of Sotillos and Pulido were remarkable, that of Pol Valentin it was outstanding. The winger, playing with a changed leg, caused Gaku Shibasaki to go unnoticed as he joined the attack with danger. A more than remarkable surprise after his good performances against Mallorca and Leganés.

On the other hand, the situation of Belman In the azulón team, a world has changed since the Cup match against Atlético Baleares until today. The Real Madrid youth squad, who started as third goalkeeper at the start of this campaign, He has three starts and seems to settle under the hair with his good saves. His situation is reminiscent of that of Joan Femenías, now at Oviedo, last season.

The scheme and a great Janus, main helps

Sandoval, forced by the casualties and the rivals, has opted in the duels against Mallorca and Leganés for a scheme of five defenses to reinforce the wall and thus cover the mistakes of the youth of this somewhat fledgling defense. In addition, the appearance of a great Janus has given this ‘class’ more draw.