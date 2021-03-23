Basketball A player from the Murcian team presents symptoms compatible with coronavirus and the duel is postponed, in principle, until this Wednesday UCAM CB Murcia coach, Sito Alonso, in a file image. / Nacho Garcia / AGM

The match between Urbas Fuenlabrada and UCAM CB Murcia, which was to be played this Tuesday at 8.30 pm, has been postponed. Symptoms compatible with coronavirus have been detected in a player from the university club and, after conducting tests and waiting for the results, the Endesa League has decided to postpone the match that was to be held in the Fernando Martín pavilion.

The duel could be played this Wednesday at the same time (8.30 pm), depending on the results of the tests on the entire squad. The expedition of the Murcian club remains concentrated in its hotel in Madrid and on Wednesday it will be known if the meeting, very important in the face of the fight for permanence, is disputed or is pending a new date.