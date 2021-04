And these are the eleven footballers that José Luis Oltra bets on. With respect to the eleven of last Saturday in Ponferrada, Espinosa is not present and Alex Mula enters his place. The rest, the same footballers who played in El Bierzo.

Eleven from Fuenlabrada: Belman, Sotillos, Pulido, Juanma, Glauder, Pathé Ciss, Cristóbal, Iban Salvador, Nteka, Mula and Borja Garcés.