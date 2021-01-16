I RAISED

The pass to the second round, a competition that attracts, without obsessions, the Granota team and Paco López, would mean even more flight for the Orriols team to lift their wings. As in past rounds, the Valencian team coach will take the opportunity to refresh the team, although he does not quite trust.

Nothing is stored in and comes with the artillery in the backpack. What’s more, he is expected to mix tournament regulars, such as top scorer Sergio Léon, who roars in the Cup, with headlines like Postigo, Melero or Morales, who returns to face another former team after knocking down Eibar.

AS to watch: José Luis Morales. The protagonist of the game, for his past in the Fuenlabrada team, and of the week, for his ‘eternal’ renewal.