We will take advantage of any opportunity that gives Fuenlabrada a level jump”, said Miguel Melgar, Fuenlabrada’s sports director, a few weeks ago. Under that premise, the azulones have asked about Ontiveros (Marbella, 1997), as AS learned. Villarreal, owner of the player, is looking for a way out for the skilled winger, after his loan to Osasuna failed this season, with LaLiga SmartBank being his most likely destination.

However, the operation would not be simple nor fast. The footballer’s First Division salary would hardly be bearable for Fuenlabrada’s coffers, therefore Villarreal and Fuenlabrada should make an economic effort. On the other hand, the interest of other Second Division teams such as Cartagena would make things more difficult for Torres. These play the card of patience and of a Pellicer who knows him well from his time at Malaga.

clear priorities

All in all, Fuenlabrada is clear about its two priority positions to reinforce in these last days of the market: the front and the left side. Despite the fact that Bouldini left very good feelings in his first start, injuries and the calendar force to look for another nine that gives the alternative in addition to Zozulia. Something similar happens on the left side where only Gozzi and possibly Pol Valentín are available.