Francisco does not complicate his life and bets on what he knows worked against Castellón, that is why he raises a completely identical eleven. Terrats, Monchu and Gumbau will occupy the center of the field, the Panamanian Yoel Bárcenas will play hook and, above, Sylla will be Stuani’s squire.

ONCE DEL GIRONA: Juan Carlos; Calavera, Santi Bueno, Bernardo Espinosa, Franquesa; Terrats, Monchu, Gumbau; Yoel Bárcenas; Sylla and Stuani.