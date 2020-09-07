Fuenlabrada could be very taken with signing Óscar García Quintela, higher identified for Pinchi. As you’ll have realized ACE, the Madrid workforce desires to shut the signing of the soccer participant from Estremadura.

Pinchi, 24, arrived at Estremadura the 2020/21 season after passing by means of the quarry of Atlético de Madrid and from Sports activities. The Galician, who has had a exceptional season in Extremadura regardless of the relegation, has performed 2,271 minutes unfold over 38 of the 42 matches of SmartBank League by which it has achieved 5 objectives and has given 5 assists.

The participant of A coruña has a contract with him Estremadura till June 2022 and is valued by the specialised portal Transfermarkt in 400,000 euros. Pinchi stands out for his versatility in assault the place he can play within the ahead, midfielder and winger positions on each wings.