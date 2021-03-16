Like Ulysses in “The Odyssey”, the Fuenlabrada starts this day an old man of about twenty days with four games complicated before three of the first four (Leganés, Mallorca and Espanyol) and a Zaragoza that risks life with the threat of descent very latent. A journey that does not come at the best time for the azulón team due to the great number of casualties; Sekou Gassama, Kanté, Ibán Salvador and Pol Valentín.

Kirikos’ ‘Tourmalet’ begins with a duel against him Leganes from Garitano (Saturday, 20:30). The pepineros nest only three points away from direct promotion and in their fiefdom they are almost intractable with twelve victories, one draw and one defeat. Besides, the Garitano’s arrival the ‘neighbors’ bench has given another air to a club that does not see it impossible to occupy any of the first two positions. Still with everything the azulones already they tied up the pepineros in the first leg match, even missing a penalty that would have given him victory.

The Majorca will be Fuenlabrada’s next rival after visiting Butarque (Monday 29, 21:00). Rival of height, but also of pleasant memory for the owners of the Torres. It happens that before the current leader, the azulones signed a movie comeback with a goal from youth squad Damián, his first goal in professional football, almost at the end of the game. Luis García’s team cannot lose steam in his career to the First Division, so it will not be a quiet date for Fuenlabrada.

The matchday 32 It will be every week, so Fuenlabrada will only have two days off to see a whole man Spanish (Thursday, April 1, 17:00). Ordeal before a Fuenlabrada that touched victory with the fingertips on the visit of the parrots to Fernando Torres.

Finally, the Fuenlabrada will receive Zaragoza at the Fernando Torres. Like Mallorca, a ‘bad dance partner’ if you want to break the bad trajectory as a local. Those of JIM strive to avoid burning or, in other words, to get as far away as possible from the relegation places. In addition, they already beat Fuenlabrada in the visit to La Romareda.

It happens that Fuenlabrada performs more when it faces teams from a ‘superior league’ as has been seen in the first part of the season, only having known defeat against one of the four rivals named here. Therefore, although these two weeks may be the most complicated of the year, the Azulona parish should offer itself a little optimism and a little ‘pride and humility’