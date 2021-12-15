Fuenlabrada already has a new coach. Sergio Pellicer (Nules, Castellón) signs for the remainder of the season and one more campaign with the Fernando Torres team. A hiring that comes after the dismissal of Oltra this same morning due to the bad run of results of the azulón team.

Pellicer, with an extensive background on the benches of this sport, debuted in professional football with Málaga in January 2020, replacing Víctor Sánchez and saving a club that was sinking in the table and economically. Already in the 2020-21 campaign, the coach comfortably saved Malaga, even taking them to the playoff for a few days, avoiding at all times an administrative situation that barely allowed him to have professional player records. This last summer he left the Malaga bench and, despite arousing the interest of some big clubs in the category, he was without a team.

Along with him, Manuel Sánchez Cámara arrives as assistant coach. “I come with great enthusiasm and wanting to work with pride and humility ”, the technician commented to the Clubclub media. This Wednesday afternoon he will have his first contact with the players and will be presented next Friday at the Fernando Torres stadium.