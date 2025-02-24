Operation EGU, commanded by the Civil Guard together with Ertzaintza, has meant the dismantling of two clandestine workshops – in Fuenlabrada and in Parla – where coves (double funds in vehicles) were manufactured for the organization that could move the most cocaine today. The drug came from South America, destined for the Cantabrian cornice and other European countries through the coast of Portugal. There are four detainees in our region.

The aforementioned workshops were preparing for this network the hiding places in eleven cars, four vans, two trailer trailers and a cyclomotor, valued at one million euros. They had different points of our country, Italy, Portugal and Germany. All of them were intervened. One of the trailers, in addition, was being conditioned to house up to a ton of narcotic substances. In total, 13 people and 28 vehicles and more than 600 kilos of cocaine and small amounts of ecstasy have been arrested in the different records. It is estimated that the organization had sufficient capacity and infrastructure to import and transport up to 6 tons of cocaine a year.

These Madrid workshops had a high degree of preparation in the installation of these double funds, internally dismantling the vehicles or modifying the cargo area. In addition to enhancing or preparing the coves, to make connections through electronic engineering getting their opening with the help of hydraulic mechanisms. All this assembly was perfectly mimicked with the vehicle, its detection is not possible without an exhaustive inspection.

Finding double bottom in some of the intervened vehicles has been quite complex. In one of the cars, for its opening, it was necessary to have the vehicle on, the open glove compartment and move two of the dashboard aerators so that, automatically, the camouflaged hydraulics will be lifted and the created hole would leave in sight.









In addition to these transport, the Civil Guard also seized a sailboat in the town of Laredo, in Cantabria, related to the transport of cocaine to the peninsular north.

As reported on December 16, a large device with members of the Cantabria Command and Ertzaintza intercepted in the town of Robliza de Cojos, along with agents of the Armed Institute of the province of Salamanca, a motor vehicle in whose Interior found 600 kilos of cocaine. In this intervention the leader of the organization, his trusted person and the driver of the motorhome were arrested.

Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa

These arrests gave rise to records in Vizcaya and Guipúzcoa, where different amounts of drugs, money, documentation and several high -end vehicles and power that the organization had in its possession, one of them with a double bottom.

These luxurious vehicles were used for both the operations to which the detainees and shuttle vehicles were dedicated to try to avoid the actions of the security forces.

Operation EGU (directed by the Court of Instruction number 2 of Laredo and developed by the Civil Guard of Cantabria, Ertzaintza and the collaboration of the Judicial Police of Portugal) began by having knowledge of possible arrivals of vessels from vessels to the Coasts of the Peninsular that could transport large amounts of cocaine from Latin America.

The 28 recovered vehicles have a market value of one million euros, according to the Civil Guard

Initially, the main object of the investigation was the sailboat that is currently in the port of Laredo. Tests were obtained that connected it with the boat intervened in August 2023, 30 miles from the port of Santander, which transported 2,200 kilos of cocaine.

After this action, the members of the organization intensified their security measures and modified the access places of the drug, from the Coasts of the Peninsular northern to the coast of Portugal. They remained practically a year without activity, until the middle of last year when the Civil Guard detected new activity of the organization.