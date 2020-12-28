To the Leganes He has two games left to close the first round. They will serve their duels before Fuenlabrada (outside) and Almería (Butarque) to mark the border of cucumber ambitions. To reap good results against neighbors and people from Almeria, those of Jose Luis Marti dreaming of keeping your goals higher in the face of a second round that, in case of stumbling in front of azulones and rojiblancos, will become a more complex matter if possible because of having to overcome the rhythm of direct enemies that (for now) They haven’t taken their foot off the gas. Read Mallorca, Espanyol and Almería itself.

The relevance of these two duels resides in several pillars. The fundamental, not to lose precisely the rhythm of those teams that continue to be unleashed. But there is more. In Fuenlabrada he Leganes it will be tested, again, beyond Butarque. Playing outside the home is bad for Martí’s team, which has only added nine points out of enough so far this year, to an insufficient average to dream of direct promotion, taking into account the averages of the last decade.

Win in the towers It would be, first, a blow to authority against an uncomfortable rival and, furthermore, a blow to that tendency of foreign impotence. Pepineros need to feel great outside their home to revert that image that always lacks a boil. Except for trumps in Logroño and Malaga, has not got the Leganes curdle a full party outside your home. He always lacks something and, almost always, in the offensive phase. Marksmanship, its members usually baptize it.

Regain faith in Butarque

But is that winning Almeria would also be relevant for this Leganes. First, because the Andalusians are a direct rival in the race for promotion to the elite, either by way of the first two places (something to which, by budget, Leganés should aspire), either by way of the play-off. Lay them on Butarque it would be a way to show muscle before a grown enemy and, finally, a way to regain confidence in The Avenue of the Eleven Lions.

The last two games of the Leganes in their stadium they left some margin of doubt. Before him Majorca, for the defeat. Before him Lightning, because despite the victory, the enemy dominated and even deserved the victory.

Ingredients that make up a cocktail that gives these next two days the role of more than relevant parties, almost vital for a Leganes that has not yet finished taking off on its return to Second and despite having one of the most powerful templates in the category.