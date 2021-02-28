Fuenlabrada Y Girona have perfectly exemplified what a Second Division duel on all three occasions when they have seen each other’s faces: a single serving of direct football, a double serving of struggle and a triple serving of punctual highlights. All this with the playoff on the horizon and at lunchtime (2:00 pm). Good menu for the fan of the silver category (follow the game live on AS.com).

The local team he always has in this duel difficult goal to know where to stand and what to aspire to, to the playoff or the fierce fight to avoid relegation. It happens that the Girona is a worthy touchstone for those of Oltra. All this with the addition of being reunited with the victory in his stadium, the one that left to not return on September 26. Great morning at Fernando Torres.

For all this will not be able to count with the weekly injured list (Sekou, Ibán Salvador Y Sotillos) more him sanctioned Pathé Ciss. Another one that does not finish finding is Juanma, that drags a limping muscular discomfort. Perhaps other campaigns, this extensive list of unavailable players would have been an insurmountable obstacle for the azulones, but this season is habitual tonic and Oltra’s pupils are more than used to dancing with adversity.

¿Who will occupy the Pathé Ciss position? Garcés or Kanté? Glauder or Pol Valentín for the left back? These are the main enigmas for the eleven against Girona. Jano, who was important to Sandoval, starts as the main substitute for Ciss although Oltra already slipped at a press conference that perhaps there would be a schema change. More doubts are generated by the occupant of the Azulona attack point. Kanté, like Garces, has the approval of the coach, but the rojiblanco youth squad comes with the push of have scored on the last match day. If the starting striker generates debate, who will occupy the left back even more. Glauder returns from sanction and has more tickets, but Pol Valentín is a dagger even with a changed leg.

The Girona, for its part, it seems that Give signs of life and is immersed in the fight for the playoff. The rojiblancos have added four of the last six points and this has given confidence to a group that wants, and should, look up In the table. They are four points away from the playoff and the objective is to continue closing the gap.

For this encounter, Francisco recovers to the injured Aday, Antonio Luna and Pablo Moreno, but all three will have to wait for their moment on the bench. The technician seems to have found his trusted block and no changes expected with respect to the team that beat Castellón last day. Terrats, Monchu and Gumbau will continue in the midfield, Bárcenas and Sylla in the bands and above, of course, Stuani. It is hoped that the Uruguayan continues to accumulate good feelings and Fernando Torres brings him good memories because it was the author of the winning goal the last campaign (0-1). Girona travels to Fuenlabrada with the obligation not to fail because the playoff train will not always wait for them.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Cristobal

The conductor of a Fuenlabrada that does not reach its best level without the baton of the Madrilenian. Difficult day without his faithful squire, Pathé Ciss, on his back.

Gumbau

Last day he signed an exceptional game, with two assists, and it is expected to be a turning point in his campaign. He is at the helm of the team.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

Put closure

Fuenlabrada has a water leak in its defense and it is that it has seen how it is drilled in the three games in which Oltra has entered.

Visitor punch

Girona seems to have recovered the goal. The rojiblancos have signed five in the last two days, which are 23 percent of the total for the season.

Retrieve the wings

The game by the Azulonas bands was crucial in the first two games. Before Oviedo, something went unnoticed.

Security

Girona is aware that it must improve defensively. He has only left a clean sheet in one (against Espanyol) of the last six games.