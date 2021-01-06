Fuenlabrada and Majorca They meet again just two weeks after their league showdown. This time in Cup what will bring a completely different duel, as Sandoval already assured, but with the illusion, typical of the Three Kings Day, as a flag for two teams that dream of climbing rounds in the ko tournament (follow the game live on AS.com).

The local face this duel eager and as a springboard to victory at El Molinón. It will, yes, without being able to rotate excessively since the losses force to draw a team similar to the one from the last duel with the less common already settled in Sandoval’s team. The main novelty will be the inclusion of canterano Damian in the engine room. There will be more doubts regarding your companion since there are four options: Jano, Pathé Ciss, Aldair Fuentes or Aguado.

He Majorca does not give up the Cup but is very diminished by the casualties. Only one center from the first template is available, Russo, while the other three are injured. Also, on the weekend wait Las Palmas and Mallorca does not want to leave the first two positions in the table so I enter injuries and avoid risks, the rotations they are more than obligatory.

Thus, Luis García Plaza announces all possible rotations Taking into account the casualties, the change of the team with respect to the league is notorious. Players such as Fran Gámez, Russo, Murilo and Alegría, in addition to the headquarters of the subsidiary Fran González.