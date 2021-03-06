For

Cledis Candelaresi

At least in the next few months, the price of gasoline will be tied only to the dollar and not at what oil costs in the international market. The exchange rate and the evolution of reserves also rule in the design of the bill repeatedly promised by Alberto Fernández to promote investments in hydrocarbons with the hook of freely having foreign exchange.

Through the Ministry of Energy, the Government is taking strategic decisions that subject the evolution of fuels and the official push for investments to the fate of the macroeconomy rather than to a partisan political worldview.

Official sources assure that there is no desire for any additional adjustment in gasoline derived from the exchange rate. This means that If the official dollar remained stable in the coming months, the price of gasoline would also do it, except for the quarterly increase due to inflation of the Tax on Liquid Fuels.

Fuels were one of the most dynamic prices in recent months, with several increases that were produced by this tax and, basically, by the increase in the price of biofuels, which must be used by refiners to “cut” gasoline and diesel. But those increases did not reflect a change in the price of the oil that was refined to make them.

Today in Argentina oil is paid around 51 dollars against 66 in the international market. The economic reasoning to support the internationalization of this price (and, therefore, its value in dollars) is that for the producers to supply the domestic market, it has to pay them as much as if they sold it abroad. Theoretical scheme that applies to other goods.

Unlike regulated electricity and gas services, fuel prices are formally free and the State does not actively intervene in its fixation.

This impossibility of imposing a tariff with a written rule makes the State appeal to other indirect tools such as withholdings, which cut the income of the exporter, or the increase or decrease of the taxes that are part of the pump price.

Oil exports are taxed at 8% and a law is needed to exceed that ceiling. The ICL is a fixed value and does not have the flexibility of a tool that allows you to quickly change internal prices as they fluctuate in the world.

In reality, price freedom in gasoline is a relative compliance guideline, since the fate of the suppliers depends on agreements between the companies in the sector, arranged by the Government. Thus arose the various forms of “Creole barrel”, agreements by which oil is worth differently in the country to what it is worth in the world. Sometimes more. Others, less.

The Secretary of Energy this time does not want to intervene explicitly. That is why it refused to sponsor an agreement promoted by YPF so that companies that sell oil (Tecpetrol and Pluspetrol, for example) and those that buy (Raizen and Trafigura, for example) agree on that price, at this time, unrelated to the world.

If the provisions contained in the National Budget Law 2021 are taken gasoline should rise, at most, 12% in the remainder of the year for this concept, since the exchange rate for 2021 is expected to be $ 102.4 per unit, against the current 90.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, today is not willing to validate the pairing with the international price. This implies that oil producers they will continue to charge between 8 and 10 dollars less per barrelAt current prices, more than $ 140 million per month combined. It is that if the refiners do not have the unofficial endorsement of the Government to increase the gasoline, they are not willing to continue paying more for the crude they process.

This taba is periodically turned around and affects private business differently. In 2015, the first time that the Creole barrel was established, the then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof sought to prevent a collapse of local oil activity and it induced the market to validate a price above $ 50 a barrel when abroad it was below $ 30.

As a last resort, who pays that more expensive price is the Argentine consumer, since gasoline cost then as much as to cover those prices. Some refineries took advantage at that time to import light oil from abroad (cheaper than what was sold in the country), snubbing local producers. These practices usually generate wounds that are exposed when renewing agreements.

Local producers they cannot export oil if refiners declare they need it. This is what in the jargon is called “crossing the boat.” Firms that buy all that they refine or those that buy part of it (YPF and PAE require about 20% of the crude they process) will be eager to find cheap products in the domestic market.

What unites all in the desire to export freely and have the dollars they generate. This longed-for facility will be contained in the future law to promote oil and gas investments that the President promised to turn to Parliament at the opening of the legislative cycle, renewing the intention expressed a year earlier.

Drafts of several draft laws are still circulating, which have the same spirit of rewarding investors with tax breaks, a more lax tax scheme and a certain exchange guarantee. So Argentina could dispute investments to other parts of the world and develop the potential of Vaca Muerta, rivaling the United States.

One of the latest drafts with a certain degree of consensus contemplates a 20-year fiscal and labor regime, with the creation of a chain of national suppliers and freedom for the repatriation of profits and the payment of inputs and debts. A freedom that neither YPF had available in recent times, which prompted its latest debt restructuring.

But perhaps the most sensitive point of the parliamentary proposal will be to give the oil companies ease of exporting oil and gas and disposing of the foreign exchange generated. The discussion stagnates in the definition of how much product they will be able to ship abroad and if they will have that chance only after fully covering the domestic market. Regarding the prerogative of not settling foreign currency, the minimum to be left out would be 30%, to be increased under certain conditions. Just a working hypothesis.

The exchange rate uncertainty and the evolution of the Central’s reserves are determining factors in defining this formula, which is essential in the bill. The macro rules, as recognized in the Guzmán ministry. The famished public coffers cannot give up dollars. At the same time, the Executive discovers that, without powerful hooks, companies stop exploring and producing. Stinging dilemma for the Government.

Look also

Look also

