Fuels | What does “obligation to distribute” really mean? The dry term became one of the hottest political issues

In the board negotiations, the fate of the so-called distribution obligation is decided. But what does that even mean? An expert tries to twist the iron wire.

Finland in the hands of the future government is one of the hottest questions that will have to be faced in the Säätytalo’s board negotiations before long.

What do we do for the distribution obligation?

The obligation to distribute is a dry term that involves big issues ranging from household assets to the future of humanity.

Leading expert of the Energy Agency Mari Tenhovirtahow would you explain the concept of distribution obligation in plain Finnish?

“That fuel distributors must distribute a certain proportion of renewable fuel.”

Let’s dive even deeper.

What does distribution obligation mean?

Our current traffic is dependent on oil pumped from the depths of the earth. It produces emissions and sometimes runs out.

In 2008, Finland defined a distribution obligation in the law, which directs to renewable fuels. An alternative is, for example, biogas made from waste. That’s why Christmas ham fat is also encouraged to be recycled.

The obligation forces companies that distribute fuels to increase the share of renewables. The obligation is a percentage figure. It describes what is the smallest allowed percentage of renewable fuel each year.

Teboil neglected the obligation in 2021. It received a penalty payment, the size of which is not public information according to the Energy Agency.

How big is the obligation?

This year, the obligation is 13.5 percent.

It is exceptionally low, as it was temporarily lowered due to the war of aggression started by Russia. Russia is a large oil producer, and as an indirect result of the war, the energy crisis hit the Finns.

Next year, the obligation will jump to 28 percent, unless Säätytalo decides otherwise.

“It has been counted for two years. Now a big leap is coming for us, that we will catch up with the reduction in emissions. If that is not done, those reductions have to be found elsewhere. Otherwise, there will be a sanction from the EU,” Tenhovirta says.

Does one liter of fuel now contain the required amount of renewable substances?

No.

For example, the 28 percent obligation does not mean that the diesel or gasoline filled from the pump contains about a quarter of, say, “Christmas ham”.

The obligation is calculated from different streams, but up to 85 percent of it is filled with diesel.

Diesel oil can be modified more easily than gasoline. For example, Neste already sells Neste MY diesel made from residues. That is why the changes to the obligation are most felt in the price of diesel. More than a quarter of Finland’s passenger car fleet is diesel.

The obligation to distribute has been called the obligation to mix, but that word just confuses things.

“The word distribution describes the matter better,” says Tenhovirta.

According to him, for technical reasons, fuel with an amount of renewable fuel according to the mandatory percentage would not be suitable for gasoline engines. In Finland, 5–10 percent ethanol is now added to the most typical gasoline grades, but a higher amount is a risk to the engine. Therefore, the proportion of ethanol in gasoline cannot be increased to, say, 28.

Who does the obligation apply to?

In Finland, the obligation applies to 21 companies.

Among the large companies involved are Neste, Teboil, Gasum and Neot. The latter is jointly responsible for the fuel purchases of ABC, Shell and ST1.

In addition, 17 companies are participating voluntarily. They are all biogas plants.

Why would anyone volunteer to be regulated? The background is trading.

If a small biogas plant exceeds its obligation level, a larger company struggling with limits can buy the surplus from it. The distribution obligation is reached through this complicated “need trade” in the fuel industry.

Why is the obligation on display right now?

Perussuomaliket, which is in government negotiations, opposes the distribution obligation – or at least wants to lower it.

Basic Finns have noted the complete turnaround in energy policy in Sweden, where the distribution obligation is going to be reduced to a minimum.

A decrease in the obligation would appeal to the party’s voters, as the price of fuel would probably decrease. In Sweden, the price of diesel could allegedly drop by as much as half a euro.

In Finland, the interests of professional transport are also monitored by the unions support a decrease in the obligation. Especially heavy traffic uses diesel, so its price per liter is important for companies in the industry.

Increasing the obligation to 28 percent would increase the price of diesel. The reason is that the production of renewable fuels is expensive, which is reflected in pump prices.

In the material submitted by the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs to the government negotiations, it is estimated that next year the real price of diesel per liter would increase by about 15 cents due to the obligation.

What factors support the existence of a distribution obligation?

The distribution obligation promotes several goals of Finland and the EU towards a more sustainable future. The EU can also hand out sanctions for slipping from common goals.

“It would be good for everyone to do their part in terms of reaching the emission targets. After all, we are trying to curb climate change here,” says Tenhovirta.

In the material forwarded from the ministry to government negotiators, it is reminded that the effect of lowering the distribution obligation on the pump price is “indirect and uncertain”.

High taxation and the price of crude oil feel more in the driver’s wallet. About half of the price per liter of fuel is taxes, he says Automotive information center.

Disciplining the use of fossil fuels encourages the creation of a new kind of industry in Finland. The current trend also reduces dependence on international fuel production chains.

The electrification of cars has also started promisingly, so the renaissance of gasoline and diesel could stop the development.

How do the authorities monitor the fulfillment of the obligation?

In Finland, the implementation of the distribution obligation is monitored by the Energy Agency.

In practice, it is a fairly painless process: companies send an Excel table to the agency in March.

