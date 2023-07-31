Increase in fuel, the obligation to display the sign with the average prices starts from 01/08

From August 1, theobligation to display the sign with the average price of fuel in petrol stations. The date had already been established in recent weeks – with the implementing decrees of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – and now it is grafted onto a new surge in cost at the pumpwith consumer associations reporting increases of up to 2.5 euros per liter on the motorway for the served. The average price will be worked out in the morning on the basis of communications from the managers displayed by 9.30 in the morning.

The goal declared by the government is to try to put a stop to price increases, but the industry associations are not of the same opinion and protest doubting the validity of the cartel as deterrent of price growth; on the contrary, the fear expressed is that this new rule will push for an upward leveling.

“From tomorrow it will be the consumer himself who will make sure and choose whether to refuel there or go elsewhere, he can also make a report and report it to the ministry or the Guardia di Finanza who can intervene according to their competences”, explains the minister Adolfo Urso. The owner of Mimit hopes that this “further transparency operation” makes it possible to “contain the price of petrol and diesel”.

In the last week, Urso notes, the average price of fuel has grown by 4 cents. THE price increases, specifies the Minister of Enterprise, are consequence “of the increase in international priceswhich in any case remain far from those prior to the moment in which we managed to convince the EU Commission on the roof at gas price“.

