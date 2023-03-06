The international prices of refined products are still on the rise, with new upward movements on the recommended price lists of the major brands. The national averages of prices charged at the pump did not move much, with the exception of methane which plummeted to 1.83 euro/kg. According to the usual survey by ‘Staffetta Quotidiana’, Q8 has increased the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per litre. For Tamoil we register a rise of 2 cents/litre on petrol.

These are the averages of the prices applied communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 18,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.856 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 1.858, pumps white 1.852), diesel at 1.815 euro/litre (-1 thousandth, companies 1.819, white pumps 1.807). Petrol served at 1.996 euro/litre (-1, companies 2.040, white pumps 1.912), diesel at 1.958 euro/litre (-2, companies 2.004, white pumps 1.868). LPG served at 0.805 euro/litre (-2, companies 0.809, white pumps 0.800), methane served at 1.830 euro/kg (-31, companies 1.833, white pumps 1.828), LNG 1.667 euro/kg (-68, companies 1.711 euro /kg, white pumps 1.633 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.936 euro/litre (served 2.196), self-service diesel 1.899 euro/litre (served 2.166), LPG 0.894 euro/litre, methane 1.844 euro/kg, LNG 1.596 euro/kg.