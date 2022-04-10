Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico registered this Sunday a national average price of $21.45 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.27 per liter of Premium and $22.91 pesos per liter of diesel, according to the portal GasolinaMX.

Fuel prices generally vary from one service station to another, due to factors such as geographic location, distribution and logistics costs, taxes, and international oil prices.

As of the general rates of this April 10, 2022, we share a list with the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel in various states of Mexico.

fuel price today

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.06

Premium 24.08

Diesel 23.15

Great 22.02

Premium 23.97

Diesel 23.08

Great 22.43

Premium 24.76

Diesel 22.74

Magna 22.08

Premium 23.75

Diesel 24.27

Great 21.08

Premium 23.22

Diesel 21.84

Great 21.14

Premium 23.32

Diesel 23.2

Great 21.43

Premium 23.61

Diesel 22.86

Magna 21.8

Premium 23.53

Diesel 22.63

Great 21.42

Premium 23.7

Diesel 22.5

Great 21.71

Premium 23.58

Diesel 23.06

Great 21.11

Premium 23.26

Diesel 22.73

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.41

Premium 23.43

Diesel 22.67

Great 20.95

Premium 22.77

Diesel 22.38

Great 21.04

Premium 22.75

Diesel 22.56

Great 21.15

Premium 22.81

Diesel 22.68

Great 20.63

Premium 22.19

Diesel 22.12

Great 21.26

Premium 22.82

Diesel 22.86

Magna 22.4

Premium 23.44

Diesel 23.66

To find out the price of fuel in your city, visit the digital portal of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).