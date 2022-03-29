Mexico.- The fuels in Mexico present this Tuesday a general price at the national level of $21.36 pesos per liter of Magna gasoline, $23.16 per liter of Premium and $22.71 pesos per liter of diesel, according to GasolinaMX.

Gasoline prices tend to vary in the various regions of the country due to factors such as international oil prices, taxes, distribution and logistics costs, and even geographic location.

That is why here we present a list with the prices per liter of gasoline and diesel at gas stations in Mexico, with the general rates for this March 29, 2022.

Fuel price in Mexico

Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 22.07

Premium 24.06

Diesel 23.02

Great 22.35

Premium 24.64

Diesel 22.47

Great 21.97

Premium 23.88

Diesel 22.87

Great 21.93

Premium 23.61

Diesel 22.73

Great 20.62

Premium 22.86

Diesel 21.65

Magna 20.99

Premium 23.11

Diesel 22.79

Great 18.81

Premium 20.66

Diesel 22.04

Great 21.66

Premium 23.41

Diesel 22.44

Great 21.35

Premium 23.58

Diesel 22.32

Great 21.64

Premium 23.51

Diesel 22.96

Great 21.27

Premium 23.57

Diesel 22.36

State of Mexico (Edomex):

Great 21.38

Premium 23.35

Diesel 22.61

Great 20.88

Premium 22.68

Diesel 22.25

magna 20.98

Premium 22.67

Diesel 22.48

Magna 21.1

Premium 22.74

Diesel 22.58

Great 20.57

Premium 22.12

Diesel 22.06

Great 21.93

Premium 23.48

Diesel 23.49

Magna 21.8

Premium 23.02

Diesel 23.4

To find out the price of fuel in your municipality, you can visit the official portal of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE).