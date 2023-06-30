Prices are falling today on the fuel network. The average prices of petrol and diesel are in fact slightly down following the cuts in the recommended prices decided by the operators (for Eni and Q8 yesterday -1 cent on the two products). As for international quotations, there is a fluctuating trend with petrol rising and diesel falling.

Coming to the detail of the national grid, based on the elaboration by Quotidiano Energia of the data communicated by the operators to the Mimit Observatory updated at 8 am yesterday 29 June, the average price of petrol in self-service mode is 1.850 euro/litre (1.852 the previous survey), with the various brands ranging between 1.842 and 1.864 euro/litre (no logo 1.841). The average price of diesel self is 1.691 euro/litre (compared to 1.694), with the companies between 1.680 and 1.705 euro/litre (no logo 1.683). As for what is served, for petrol the average price charged is 1.990 euro/litre (1.992 the previous figure) with colored systems with prices between 1.927 and 2.066 euro/litre (no logo 1.895). The average of diesel served is 1.835 euro/litre (against 1.837), with the companies’ points of sale with average prices between 1.771 and 1.910 euro/litre (no logo 1.738). The prices charged for LPG are positioned between 0.722 and 0.745 euro/litre (no logo 0.705). Finally, the average price of CNG for cars is between 1.433 and 1.543 (no logo 1.469).